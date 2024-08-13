McDermott secures EPCI contract for gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. (Credit: McDermott secures EPCI contract for gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago)

McDermott has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), hook up and commissioning contract by Shell Trinidad and Tobago Limited for the Manatee gas field development project, located 60 miles (100 kilometers) off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

The award follows the successful delivery of the front-end engineering design, detailed engineering and long lead procurement service contracts for the project’s initial design and execution planning.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will design, procure, fabricate, hook up and commission a platform and jacket. The company will also provide design, installation, and commissioning services for a 32-inch gas pipeline that will connect the platform to a gas processing facility operated by Shell. The contract scope also includes design, procurement, installation, and testing services for a fiber optic cable.

“This award leverages our unique, integrated EPCI capabilities and legacy of engineering excellence and innovation to successfully deliver large offshore platforms and complex subsea infrastructure worldwide,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. “The Manatee project builds on our track record of successful project execution for Shell and exemplifies our commitment to building energy infrastructure required to meet demand.”

This contract award also demonstrates our continued commitment to working in Trinidad and Tobago to support the future supply of gas to its domestic and export market.