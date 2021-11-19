Award won after successful completion of Front End Engineering Design (FEED) services

McDermott completes FEED and wins Ichthys booster compression platform EPC contract. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

McDermott has won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project after successfully completing FEED services for a booster compression module for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG development. The module will be added to the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

“Ichthys LNG is ranked among the most significant and complex energy developments in the world. We’ve been there since 2012, and we are very familiar with the Ichthys gas field,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. “McDermott’s integrated, end-to-end solution minimizes project risks by enhancing delivery certainty and managing COVID-19 impacts.”

This is the third contract McDermott has been awarded for the project after successfully completing FEED services and converting contracts to EPCI.

McDermott’s EPC scope involves a booster compression module which will extend the production from the gas reservoir to the central processing facility. McDermott is currently undertaking umbilicals, risers and flowlines as part of an expansion of the existing offshore facilities.

The work will be executed from McDermott’s Engineering Centers of Excellence in Perth, Kuala Lumpur and Chennai. Fabrication will be completed at McDermott’s yard in Batam which has been delivering complex offshore and onshore structures for over 50 years.

Source: Company Press Release