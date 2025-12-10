McDermott awarded EPCIC contract for Brunei natural gas project 

The contract follows McDermott’s completion of FEED, optimisation work and readiness planning for the project. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

McDermott has secured a subsea contract for a natural gas development project offshore Brunei Darussalam.

The contract follows McDermott’s completion of front-end engineering design (FEED), optimisation work and readiness planning for the project.

McDermott will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for a subsea production system and related infrastructure including umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

The subsea system will connect six wells to a floating production unit for natural gas extraction.

Awarded by Petronas Carigali Brunei, this contract will also include EPCIC services for a gas export pipeline that will deliver feedstock to Brunei’s liquefied natural gas sector.

McDermott will manage the project from its engineering centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with support from other offices and project locations.

McDermott subsea and floating facilities senior vice-president Mahesh Swaminathan said: “Transitioning from FEED to a full EPCIC award underscores McDermott’s engineering excellence and proven ability to deliver complex subsea projects across the region.

“It also reinforces McDermott’s collaborative approach in working with customers to drive engineering value. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Petronas Carigali Brunei and its partners to advance this project safely and efficiently.”

Earlier this year, McDermott entered into a master services agreement for the Monkey Island LNG project in Louisiana, US.

Under this agreement, McDermott will provide front-end engineering and planning services for the planned natural gas liquefaction facility.

The initial phase of the project will include three LNG trains, each with a capacity of 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), resulting in a total capacity of 15.6mtpa.