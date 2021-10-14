The free exhibition will feature more than 150 stands covering the industry latest innovations, technologies and solutions

The two-day exhibition will feature live demonstrations from leading product suppliers. (Credit: David Mark from Pixabay)

City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has welcomed the return of the Reuters Events Downstream USA 2021 conference and exhibition to the city.

“What better place to get ‘downstream back to business’ than in the world’s energy capital?” said Turner, amid forecasts that more than 3,000 senior decision makers to visit the event in person. “I understand this will be the biggest meeting of producers since the pandemic began,” Turner added.

Allaying coronavirus concerns, he said Houston had already hosted more than 50 conventions since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Downstream USA 2021’s venue, NRG Center, is committed to ensuring “the highest standards of health and safety,” he said.

In addition, Reuters Events will be implementing a contactless registration system, physical distancing and mandatory mask wearing throughout the event.

This year’s Downstream USA has a unique hybrid format, with a digital event from October 12 to 15 followed by an in-person conference and exhibition at Houston’s NRG Center on October 21 and 22.

The free exhibition will feature more than 150 stands covering the industry latest innovations, technologies and solutions, allowing attendees to meet on a one-to-one basis with the companies that are transforming the way the downstream industry works.

“The exhibition will be the first time in years that industry executives have had the opportunity to network, collaborate and share ideas with this number of peers,” said Bridget Robinson, head of downstream at Reuters Events.

“We have created a unique experience for the thousands of attendees with expect to see this year and are grateful for the warm welcome we’ve had from the city.”

The two-day exhibition will feature live demonstrations from leading product suppliers along with a focused agenda of quality presentations and panel sessions on the expo floor. Visitors can also enjoy prize giveaways and dedicated tours around the exhibition.

Registration for Downstream Expo 2021 is free and is available now. For more information, visit reutersevents.com/events/downstream or write to sasha.marks@reutersevents.com.

