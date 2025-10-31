The partnership is already yielding synergies, according to MaxSolar. Credit: ThomBal/Shutterstock.com.

MaxSolar is strengthening its battery energy storage systems (BESSs) partnership with Greenvolt Power, a subsidiary of Greenvolt Group, to drive sustainable growth and enhance integration of renewable energy into the grid across Europe.

Representatives from both companies, including Greenvolt Power COO Jacek Bladek and MaxSolar CEO Christoph Strasser, recently met at MaxSolar’s headquarters in Traunstein, Bavaria, to outline concrete actions for sustainable collaboration.

The partnership leverages Greenvolt Power’s expertise of more than 4.7GW in BESSs and MaxSolar’s local knowledge of renewable solutions, with a focus on grid integration.

MaxSolar said the collaboration is already creating synergies, especially in the procurement of storage systems.

These synergies are reportedly leading to cost efficiencies, accelerated deployment times, and scalable solutions that support a sustainable energy future.

Both companies are working to create tangible results that benefit the broader European energy market.

Strasser said: “The ongoing collaboration once again highlights the close and trusting partnership between Greenvolt Power and us at MaxSolar. Our shared goal is to develop innovative storage strategies that not only drive the transition to a sustainable energy future but also contribute significantly to grid serviceability and flexibility.

“We are focusing on technologies that enable the efficient storage of renewable energy and its flexible integration into the grid.”

MaxSolar is currently developing its first grid-friendly storage solution in collaboration with Bayernwerk Netze in Bavaria, Germany.

Bladek said: “Battery storage is one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of Greenvolt’s business, already representing 4.7GWh scheduled to enter operation shortly within our extensive project pipeline. We see storage as essential to building a more flexible, resilient, and decarbonised energy system.

“Our collaboration with MaxSolar allows us to combine technical expertise and market insight, creating synergies that will undoubtedly accelerate our joint growth and deliver greater value across Europe’s renewable landscape.”

Earlier this month, Greenvolt Group emerged as the winner in Italy’s ‘largest’ BESS auction, securing a 15-year indexed tariff for a 499MWh project.