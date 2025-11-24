Max Resource begins LiDAR survey at Mora gold property in Colombia 

According to historic technical reports, 33 artisanal underground mines have been recorded on the Mora property. Credit: Pawel Bednarski 303/Shutterstock.com.

Max Resource has commenced a high-resolution airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) survey across its 700-hectare (ha) Mora gold property in the Middle Cauca gold belt, around 85km south of Medellin, Colombia.

The survey is part of Max Resource’s exclusive right to purchase 100% of the KK6-08031 mining concession and its plan to advance exploration efforts in the region.

LiDAR remote sensing technology simultaneously captures high-resolution imagery and generates detailed digital terrain models (DTMs) and digital surface models (DSMs) using a precise mapping system.

Max Resource said the LiDAR survey represents an initial step to delineate high-priority drill locations across the BQ, BX and NAN targets within the property.

According to historic technical reports, 33 artisanal underground mines have been recorded on the Mora property. Nine of these inactive mines have been mapped by the company so far.

The depth and extent of these artisanal workings range from 5m to 90.5m.

The LiDAR survey is also expected to identify additional hidden artisanal mines or workings that may be obscured by dense vegetation.

Channel sampling within these artisanal underground mines is considered a vital aspect of the exploration process.

The company notes that this process is comparable to drilling as it enables the identification of geological characteristics in fresh rock.

These characteristics include lithology, hydrothermal alterations, types of sulphides or mineralisation, as well as structures, uplifts, faults, veins and veinlets.

The data collected from the LiDAR survey will be used to construct an accurate three-dimensional model of the Mora gold property.

This model is considered essential for optimising Max Resource’s planned drill programme, which will be the first known drilling event at the KK6-08031 concession.

Max head geologist Sergio Cocunubo said: “The LiDAR datasets will be used to delineate drill design on the BX, BQ and NAN targets, providing unprecedented ground details to be observed for the first time.

“Sampling of artisanal mines and workings were significant steps conducted at Collective Mining’s Guayabales and Continental Gold’s Buritica, in which we identified geological characteristics and confirmed active galleries in gold and silver production.”

Last year, in May, Max Resource entered into an earn-in agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration, an affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan, for its Cesar copper-silver project in north-western Colombia.