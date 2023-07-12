MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects

MAX Power Acquires Major Claim Block in Raglan West Lithium Camp. (Credit: Artyom Korshunov on Unsplash)

MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) has expanded its footprint in the Raglan West Lithium Camp in Nunavik, northern Quebec, by more than 80% with the acquisition of a highly strategic block totaling 100 sq. km (247 claims) adjoining Eureka Lithium and Orford Mining. This district is approximately 30 km southwest of the community of Salluit, Quebec.

Notably, these claims now 100% owned by MAX Power were staked in early February 2023 by a Shawn Ryan-led syndicate immediately after Orford Mining kicked off a staking rush with its “Radiant Property” claims (126 sq. km) featuring abundant pegmatite dykes and unusually high lithium and cesium values in lake sediments in the 99th percentile for Quebec according to the Quebec government database.

Nunavik, where exploration including MAX’s just-launched field program are not affected by the forest fire situation impacting the James Bay district, covers the top third of Quebec and is drawing increasing interest for its high-grade lithium potential outside of the Cape Smith Belt prospective for nickel, gold and copper. Within this belt, underscoring Nunavik’s geological potential, Glencore operates one of the world’s premier nickel mines (Raglan) while privately-owned KoBold Metals, which recently raised $195 million (U.S.), is also currently very active searching for battery metals.

MAX Power now owns 100% of two major claim blocks in the Raglan West Lithium Camp (see enclosed property map), 222 total sq. km covering the entire eastern border and much of the southern part of Raglan West where there is a strong lithium-cesium geochemical anomaly and an abundance of historically mapped and untested pegmatites, trending north and northeasterly. Preliminary data from a remote sensing data program recently carried out by Orford, with results announced June 16, 2023, tripled the number of high-priority targets with lithium pegmatite potential at Orford’s Radiant Property.

Mr. Peter Lauder, MAX Power Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, and Member of the Order of Quebec Geologists, commented: “This new claim block acquisition includes multiple historic pegmatite showings as well as favorable geology, structure and geochemistry. Combined with the eastern block, MAX Power is a major force in the emerging Raglan West Lithium Camp where we will have boots on the ground shortly.”

Source: Company Press Release