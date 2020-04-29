Mauell GmbH is specialised in manufacturing control panels and desks for nuclear power plant applications

Mauell GmbH has a database from previously manufactured control room components that can be used for seismic analysis

Mauell GmbH has the expertise and knowledge to design and manufacture custom control panels and desks for nuclear power plant applications stretching back more than 20 years.

Every new nuclear power plant project has to meet specific seismic criteria’s depending on geographical location.

Mauell GmbH has a database from previously manufactured control room components that can be used for seismic analysis.

If sufficient data is not available a seismic tests will be conducted using full scale sheet metal control panels or control desks for evaluation and verification.

Importance of Mauell GmbH’s nuclear control panels and desks

While nuclear power plants are very reliable and designed to operate for many years without incidents, nobody can ever predict the unforeseen.

The accident or natural disaster at Fukushima, Japan, was a shocking example! Due to this unfortunate event, Mauell GmbH has manufactured numerous emergency generator diesel control panels for many clients.

In April 1986, a catastrophic melt down occurred at the Chernobyl No. 4 nuclear reactor in the Ukraine. It is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Mauell GmbH has lately provided several mosaic display panels to monitor the ongoing plant status.

Mauell GmbH is dedicated to provide the technology and service whenever needed.

For more information, visit www.mosaiksysteme.de.