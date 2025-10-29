Masdar currently has secured a total capacity of 43.2GW. Credit: MISTER DIN/Shutterstock.com.

Masdar has been awarded contracts by Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Saudi Arabia, with a total capacity of 2GW.

The contracts were awarded as part of sixth round of bidding in the National Renewable Energy Program.

The independent power producer projects, comprising the 1,400MW Najran plant and the 600MW Ad Darb facility, will be established on a build, own, and operate model.

A 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has been secured with SPPC for these projects.

The Ad Darb plant, situated in Jizan Province, is set to commence commercial operations by late 2027.

Meanwhile, the Najran project, located in Najran province, is expected to start its commercial operations in the first half of 2028.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “Masdar is proud to support Saudi Arabia to achieve its Vision 2030 renewable energy targets.

“Winning the Najran and Ad Darb projects marks a significant expansion of our Saudi portfolio, and is testament to our two decades of experience in developing and operating utility-scale renewable projects, and our strong track record in the region. We look forward to develop these projects and contribute to the kingdom’s sustainable economic growth.”

The principal buyer is tasked with conducting predevelopment studies, tendering power generation projects, and signing PPAs with developers.

As of now, Masdar has secured a total capacity of 43.2GW, with 12.3GW already connected to the grid.

Over the past three years, the company has consistently secured the largest capacity in the competitive SPPC bidding process.

In a separate development, SPPC granted a licence to a consortium of TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Energy and Water for the development, construction, and operation of a 400MW solar power plant in As Sufun, Saudi Arabia.

The electricity generated from the solar plant will be sold to SPCC under another 25-year PPA.

The project is scheduled to connect to the grid by 2027 and aims to power over 68,400 homes.

Aljomaih Energy and Water Company acting CEO Adnan Buhuligah said: “The 400MW As Sufun Solar PV Project in Hail region demonstrates our ongoing efforts to expand our renewable energy investments in the Kingdom.

“The project will supply clean energy to more than 68,400 households, underscoring our role in supporting the Saudi’s Vision 2030 objectives toward a thriving and sustainable economy.”