The project will focus on producing heavy mineral sands products including rutile, ilmenite, zircon and monazite. Credit: Marubeni Corporation.

Marubeni has signed an agreement to invest in and collaborate on the Australia critical minerals project led by RZ Resources, which aims to develop a mineral sands mine in New South Wales and upgrade an existing processing plant in Brisbane, Queensland.

The agreement includes options for future equity participation and certain marketing rights, with Marubeni contributing A$15m for up to a 5% equity stake.

The project will focus on producing heavy mineral sands products including rutile, ilmenite, zircon and monazite from a mineral sands deposit wholly owned by RZ Resources.

These materials are vital for industries such as aerospace, defence and permanent magnets.

In June 2025, JX Advanced Metals became a strategic partner to further accelerate the project’s development.

Marubeni, RZ Resources and JX will jointly progress the project, which includes the development of the Copi Mine, upgrades to the mineral separation plant, and improvements to the definitive feasibility study and environmental impact statement.

With geopolitical risks on the rise, securing stable supplies of critical minerals and rare earths has become a global challenge.

Demand for titanium, a critical mineral, is projected to grow steadily alongside the expansion of the aerospace and defence industries, while rare earths demand is increasing due to their role in permanent magnets.

Japan, which relies on imports for nearly all of its critical minerals and rare earths, faces concentrated supply chains, making diversification an urgent priority.

Located in Australia, the project is expected to play a key role in bolstering Japan’s economic security.

The initiative has received a letter of interest for financing support from the Export-Import Bank of the US and a non-binding and conditional letter of support from Export Finance Australia.

Marubeni said it will work towards the stable supply of critical minerals and rare earths through this project.

Looking ahead, Marubeni plans to expand into midstream and downstream segments to create an integrated supply chain and deliver value in growth fields.

In September last year, Marubeni and Hitachi Construction Machinery set up a joint venture, ZAMine Service Brasil, to engage in mining equipment sales and maintenance services in Brazil.