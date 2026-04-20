The inauguration of the electrochemical lithium refining facility. Credit: Avrinder Dhillon/MANGROVE LITHIUM/Business Wire.

Mangrove Lithium has opened North America’s first commercial electrochemical lithium refining facility in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

The Delta plant is equipped to supply 1,000 tonnes per annum of lithium, enough to support approximately 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) each year.

The official inauguration included Mangrove Lithium CEO and founder Saad Dara, Federal Minister and Member of Parliament for Delta Jill McKnight, InBC chief investment officer Thomas Park and Delta Mayor George Harvie.

Mangrove’s facility employs its own electrochemical technology, transforming extracted lithium into battery-grade material more cost-effectively and sustainably compared to traditional chemical methods.

The plant’s commissioning represents a critical step in building a Canada-based refining route that supports North America’s electrification needs amid growing EV adoption.

Currently, North America relies heavily on overseas lithium refining, which presents supply chain challenges.

Mangrove’s new facility aims to address these issues by localising battery and critical mineral supply, thus enhancing energy security.

The Delta facility sets the stage for further expansion. Mangrove plans to establish an additional facility in eastern Canada, aiming to significantly increase lithium supply through spodumene processing and refining.

This future facility is set to support the annual production of 500,000 EVs.

Natural Resources Canada is supporting this project with conditionally approved funding of up to C$21.88m ($15.97m) via its Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Programme.

In February 2026, a memorandum of understanding signed with Élévra secured spodumene feedstock from the North American Lithium mine in Quebec.

This agreement paves the way for Canada’s first integrated mine-to-cathode lithium supply chain, enhancing the nation’s battery production capabilities and energy resilience.

Canada Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson said: “Canada is leveraging our critical mineral resources – including our lithium – to unlock supply chain security, job creation and clean energy innovation.

“Mangrove Lithium’s new headquarters will house North America’s first commercial electrochemical lithium refining facility – exactly the type of cutting-edge, sovereign Canadian project we need.

“By supporting projects like these, our new government is advancing Canada’s low-carbon potential, creating new careers, strengthening our security and creating reliable Canadian jobs in an uncertain time.”