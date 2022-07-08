All compressor trains will be deployed on the FPSO Maria Quitéria, which is situated around 80 kilometers off the coast of Anchieta at the Jubarte Field in the northern Campos Basin

MAN Energy Solutions has received an order to supply a total of seven compressor trains for a new FPSO vessel off the coast of Brazil. (Credit: MAN Energy Solutions)

MAN Energy Solutions has received an order to supply a total of seven compressor trains for a new FPSO vessel off the coast of Brazil.

Yinson, a global energy solution provider headquartered in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), has commissioned MAN Energy Solutions to provide five centrifugal compressor trains for gas production and export. For the same FPSO asset (floating production storage and offloading), MAN is also supplying two screw compressor trains, which will be used as gas recovery systems.

All compressor trains will be deployed on the FPSO Maria Quitéria (previously called FPSO Integrado Parque das Baleias “IPB”), which is situated around 80 kilometers off the coast of Anchieta (Espírito Santo, Brazil) at the Jubarte Field in the northern Campos Basin. The field is operated by Petrobas and lies at a water depth of approximately 1300 meters. Once ready for operation at the end of 2024, the FPSO will have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil and five million Sm3 of gas per day.

Basil Zweifel, Senior Vice President, Sales & Project Management at MAN Energy Solutions, states as follows: “We are proud that Yinson has once again placed its trust in our technology and expertise. As with FPSO Anna Nery, our first joint large-scale offshore project in Brazil, MAN will supply the complete compressor technology solution for the new FPSO Maria Quitéria. We have been able to prove the capabilities of our energy-efficient, reliable and flexible technology solutions in recent years through numerous FPSO projects in Asia, Central and South America as well as Western Africa. We are now looking forward to the opportunity to work again with Yinson on this major project for Brazil’s energy market.”

MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of supply comprises three radial compressor trains type RB 45 as low-pressure systems and two type RB 28 as high-pressure systems, each driven by an electric motor. The machines will be utilized for both gas exporting and gas lifting applications in order to maximize the flow rate and efficiency of the gas production.

The two SKUEL321/CP200 screw compressor trains will be driven by electric motors and used as vapor recovery units. The resulting flash gas is pressurized by the screw compressors and fed back into the process rather than being flared. This process not only increases the efficiency of the gas production, but also significantly reduces its CO2 emissions.

Source: Company Press Release