Industrial gold production in Mali is expected to fall short of its 2025 target due to disruptions at Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine. Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com.

Mali has cancelled more than 90 mining exploration permits, including those belonging to subsidiaries of international mining companies, due to alleged non-compliance with new legal requirements.

The companies impacted include local subsidiaries of Harmony Gold, Iamgold, Cora Gold, Birimian Gold and Resolute Mining, reported Reuters.

The decree, signed by Mali’s Mines Minister, Amadou Keita, on 13 October and reassessed on 29 October, states that all rights granted by the permits are “released”, marking the areas available for reallocation.

While the decree does not provide specific reasons for the revocations, it notes that the permits were granted between 2015 and 2022 for exploration of gold, iron ore, bauxite, uranium, rare earths and various other minerals.

The Mines Ministry stated: “Permit holders were asked to submit required documents under new mining rules, but after verification, authorities found widespread non-compliance.

As a result, the government has cancelled the permits in line with mining legislation.”

The ministry did not specify whether companies have the option to appeal or resubmit applications concerning the permit cancellation.

This action aligns with recent trends in Guinea and other African countries, which have reformed their mining industries by revoking dormant or non-compliant permits and implementing stricter regulations to enhance earnings from natural resources.

Cora Gold informed the news agency that it had relinquished the affected permits more than two years ago and had not been formally given any notice.

The company further said the postponed cancellation did not affect its operations.

Harmony Gold, Iamgold, Birimian Gold and Resolute did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mali, one of the leading gold producers in Africa, has recently experienced regulatory crackdowns and security issues that have hindered foreign investment.

As a result, industrial gold production there is expected to fall short of its 2025 target due to disruptions at Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine, the largest gold asset in the country.

The military-led government recently bolstered its relationship with Russia by entering into energy and mining agreements.

This move builds on previous Russian-backed initiatives in Mali’s mining industry, including joint ventures in gold, uranium and lithium.