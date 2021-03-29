The Greenland Ministry of Mineral Resources and Mineral Licence and Safety Authority (MLSA) has granted the mineral exploration licence (MEL)

Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard. (Credit: Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.)

Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to report the granting of a new mineral exploration licence (“MEL”) at Skaergaard in eastern Greenland.

New Skaergaard Mineral Exploration Licence (MEL 2021-10)

The Company was granted MEL 2021-10 located on the eastern and western shore of the Kangerlussuaq Fjord (754 square kilometres in size), immediately adjacent to MEL 2007-01 and MEL 2012-25 that comprise the Skaergaard Project (see further details below and Figure 1). With the addition of this new MEL, the total size of the Skaergaard Project has increased to 877 square kilometres.

The Greenland Ministry of Mineral Resources and Mineral Licence and Safety Authority (MLSA) has granted the mineral exploration licence (MEL) applied for by the Company at Skaergaard (refer to November 6, 2020 news release). MEL 2021-10 is approximately 754 square kilometres in size and located on the eastern and western shore of the Kangerlussuaq Fjord, immediately adjacent to MEL 2007-01 and MEL 2012-25 that comprise the Skaergaard Project (Figure 1).

This new MEL will be examined for potential sites for future infrastructure as part of the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Skaergaard Project. In addition, the Company plans to complete reconnaissance geological mapping and prospecting in this area to determine its mineralization potential as part of its planned summer 2021 exploration and drilling program.

Update on Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed to NI 43-101 and CIM standards is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

