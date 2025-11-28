Maiden RC drilling programme under way at Zelica gold project in WA

The project is located within 50km of several gold deposits exceeding 1moz. Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com.

Strata Minerals has begun its first reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the fully owned Zelica gold project in Western Australia’s (WA) Goldfields region.

The drilling is targeting high-grade, shallow gold mineralisation identified along an approximately 1km strike zone, which remains open at both depth and along strike.

The initial RC drilling programme will consist of approximately 20–25 holes totalling around 2,000m.

The focus is on infill and step-out drilling to validate historical shallow high-grade oxide gold mineralisation.

The project is located on a granted mining licence and is strategically positioned in Laverton Province, within 50km of several gold deposits exceeding 1 million ounces (moz) and multiple processing mills.

No exploration has taken place at Zelica in more than a decade, presenting potential upside for Strata Minerals.

Strata Minerals managing director Peter Woods said: “We are delighted to have our maiden drilling programme under way at Zelica, demonstrating our intent to move fast and add value through drilling. The drilling will provide first insight to the extent of mineralisation at depth and verify some of the outstanding historical results.

“Historical drill results defined high-grade, near-surface oxide gold mineralisation along a 1km strike that remains open and untested for over a decade. Located on a granted mining licence and with gold price[s] at record levels, our immediate focus is to validate and expand this mineralisation and assess the potential for near-term gold extraction opportunities.”

Assay results from the maiden RC drilling programme are expected early in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

Woods added: “Given the Zelica Project is located in a world-class gold mining district with multi-million-ounce deposits and processing mills within trucking distance, we believe it offers outstanding potential to deliver near-term value for shareholders. We look forward to delivering the first batch of results from this programme expected early Q1 2026.”