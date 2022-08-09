Maha has decided to reduce its working interest in the onshore oil-bearing Block 70 in Oman by bringing in a strategic Omani partner

Maha Energy AB enters into a farmout agreement with Mafraq Energy LLC for Block 70 in Oman. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Maha Energy (Oman) Ltd., has entered into an Agreement with Mafraq Energy LLC for Maha to reduce the Participating Interest in the Block 70 Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (“EPSA”) in Oman from 100% to 65%. Maha will continue to be the Operator of the Block. The Agreement is subject to Government approval in Oman.

Maha has decided to reduce its working interest in the onshore oil-bearing Block 70 in Oman by bringing in a strategic Omani partner. The Agreement requires Mafraq Energy LLC to reimburse Maha for their prorated share of all past costs including the signature bonus. Mafraq Energy LLC will also be required to pay their share of all future expenditures on Block 70.

Jonas Lindvall, Maha’s CEO said: “We are delighted to have Mafraq Energy LLC join us on Block 70. Mafraq Energy LLC brings extensive experience of the Mafraq field and the surrounding areas in Oman. The fact that Mafraq Energy joins us is perhaps the best evidence yet of the future potential of the Mafraq field.”

Talal Al Subhi, Director of Mafraq Energy LLC said: “We are pleased and honoured to join Maha Energy to commercialize Oman’s national resources. The farm out arrangement is also completely aligned with the realisation of the Oman national 2040 vision’s “Growing the Private Sector”, and we are proud to be doing our part.”

Immediate plans for the Mafraq oil field include drilling six wells to obtain important reservoir information to assist in developing a full Field Development Plan. The Gulf Drilling rig 109 was recently contracted for this drilling. Anticipated mobilisation of the drilling rig is scheduled for October this year.

