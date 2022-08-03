The Drilling Rig, Gulf Drilling 109 is a 1,000 hp kelly rig and is currently located in Adam, Oman

Maha Energy AB awards drilling contract to Gulf Drilling LLC in Oman for a six well drilling campaign. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Maha Energy AB (publ) is pleased to announce the signing of an Agreement with Gulf Drilling LLC (“Gulf”) a wholly owned subsidiary of MB Petroleum Services Worldwide, in Muscat, Oman for the drilling of a minimum of six wells, on Block 70, onshore Oman.

The Drilling Rig, Gulf Drilling 109 is a 1,000 hp kelly rig and is currently located in Adam, Oman. The rig will now be prepared for the campaign and expected mobilization is in October, 2022. The drilling program will consist of a minimum of six wells on the Mafraq structure.

Immediate plans for the Mafraq oilfield include obtaining important reservoir information to assist in developing a full Field Development Plan. Information that will be acquired from two appraisal wells includes, but is not limited to, the Oil Water Contact (OWC), petrophysical and structurall properties, and the identification of possible water disposal zones. Four horizontal pilot production test wells will also be drilled on the structure to ascertain oil productivity. These four wells will be completed with state-of-the-art PCP pumps from Canada and then placed on an extended flow test.

