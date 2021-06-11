The sale is expected to close upon the receipt of required regulatory approvals

Magellan Midstream announces sale of independent terminals. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today an agreement to sell its independent terminals network comprised of 26 refined petroleum products terminals with approximately 6 million barrels of storage located primarily in the southeastern U.S. to Buckeye Partners, L.P. for $435 million.

“The sale of our independent terminals demonstrates Magellan’s continued focus on utilizing all available options, including optimization of our asset portfolio, to maximize unitholder value,” said Michael Mears, chief executive officer. “We would like to express Magellan’s gratitude to all employees dedicated to these facilities for their contributions and efforts through the years.”

The sale is expected to close upon the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Magellan intends to use the proceeds from this transaction consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities.

