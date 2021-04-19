The 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking will be employed to drill an ultra-deepwater exploration well at approximately 2,100 m water depth in Block F13 offshore Gabon

Maersk Drilling secures one-well ultra-deepwater exploration contract in Gabon. (Credit: MAERSK DRILLING)

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract from PC Gabon Upstream S.A. (PCGUSA), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, for the provision of a deepwater drillship rig. The 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking will be employed to drill an ultra-deepwater exploration well at approximately 2,100 m water depth in Block F13 offshore Gabon. PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions partner and ranked amongst the largest corporations in the Fortune Global 500.

The firm one-well contract with PCGUSA is expected to commence in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope with Korea National Oil Corporation, with an estimated duration of 60 days. The firm contract value is approximately USD 24m, including mobilisation and demobilisation fees.

“We’re delighted to expand our international relationship with PETRONAS, with whom we have worked on deepwater wells in the Far East, the Americas and now West Africa. We’re looking forward to conducting our first-ever campaign in Gabon,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam. Following the completion of the contract with PCGUSA, the rig will move on to commence the previously announced four-well contract with Shell Malaysia.

Source: Company Press Release