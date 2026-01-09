M2i, Volato sign mineral development agreement with Titanium X

Titanium X is currently sourcing titanium minerals through offtake agreements and project acquisitions. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

M2i Global and Volato Group have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Australian company Titanium X to advance critical mineral development in the US.

This partnership represents a significant move towards enhancing domestic refining capacity and strengthening the critical materials supply chain that underpins US industry and national security.

Titanium X and M2i Global will work together on the financing, development and commercialisation of the former’s critical mineral assets.

M2i Global will apply its global experience in delivering mineral projects to support these initiatives.

The companies are also in talks to conclude an exclusive titanium concentrate supply agreement.

M2i CEO Alberto Rosende said: “We are proud to join forces with Titanium X to strengthen the US supply chain for critical minerals. This collaboration combines Titanium X’s world-class asset base with M2i’s execution capabilities and government financing strategies.

“Together, we aim to accelerate development timelines and deliver tangible value to American industry and stakeholders.”

Titanium X is currently sourcing titanium minerals through offtake agreements and project acquisitions.

The company is also advancing new extraction technologies designed to upgrade ore minerals into a higher-value beneficiated concentrate.

The strategy is to carry out beneficiation in Australia, then transport the concentrate to an M2i Global facility for further refining, using technologies developed in partnership with UC Berkeley.

Titanium X’s initial product focus is on upgrading ilmenite from mineral sand deposits.

Titanium X executive director Justin Warburton said: “Partnering with M2i Global is a game-changer for Titanium X. Their track record and network – especially in accessing funding and offtake partnerships – will fast-track our mission to become a premier domestic supplier of titanium and other critical minerals.”

This strategic collaboration supports both companies’ commitments to responsible resource development, national sustainability goals and the creation of secure, transparent mineral supply chains in North America.

In February 2025, Nimy Resources entered into a non-binding collaboration agreement with M2i Global to secure a steady supply of gallium for the US Department of Defense’s technological needs.