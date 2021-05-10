The Petroleum Act requires the developer of a field to defray the costs of disposal

Lundin gets consent for disposal of subsea facilities on the Brynhild field. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Lundin has applied to the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) for consent for the disposal of subsea facilities on the Brynhild field. We have now granted the company this consent.

The consent, pursuant to the Management Regulations section 25(4) e), is granted on the basis of documentation submitted in connection with the application, including the preconditions and obligations this represents.

Consent for disposal

The Petroleum Act requires the developer of a field to defray the costs of disposal – including full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place pursuant to the HSE regulations for the petroleum activities, and on the basis of consent and decommissioning plans.

Source: Company Press Release