Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) (“Lucapa” or “the Company”) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes E.P. (“Endiama”) and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the results from the latest sale of diamonds from the Lulo alluvial mine in Angola.

Image: Run of mine Lulo diamonds included in the latest sale. Photo: courtesy of Lucapa Diamond Company Limited.

The run of mine parcels totalling 5,573 carats of Lulo diamonds achieved gross revenues of US$10.0 million (A$14.5 million), representing an average price of US$1,800 per carat.

This took total sales of Lulo diamonds to date in H1 2019 to US$22.1 million achieving an average price per carat of US$3,668, further underling Lulo’s status as the world’s highest average price alluvial diamond production.

The sale excluded several high-value diamonds which remain held in inventory by Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (“SML”) (Lucapa 40% and operator). These diamonds include the 130 carat Type IIa D-colour diamond and a 46 carat pink.

As previously foreshadowed, SML is undertaking a self-funded expansion of its Lulo diamond mining operations to deliver a ~50% increase in annualised plant throughput to approximately 450,000 bulk cubic metres by 2020.

The latest Lulo diamond sale closely follows the US $3.5 million sale of diamonds from Lucapa’s second high-value mine, the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho (Refer ASX announcement 29 May 2019).

Source: Company Press Release