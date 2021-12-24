The parties plan to study opportunities for construction of a green hydrogen production unit at the refinery

Lukoil headquarters in Moscow. (Credit: Gennady Grachev from Moscow, Russia/Wikipedia.org)

PJSC LUKOIL and Rusatom Overseas JSC (part of the ROSATOM Group) signed a memorandum of intent on the development of cooperation regarding production and supply of green hydrogen for PETROTEL-LUKOIL S.A. refinery located in the city of Ploesti, Romania.

The parties plan to study opportunities for construction of a green hydrogen production unit at the refinery, thus reducing CO2 emissions, as well as to look into the issue of obtaining government support for the project at both national and European levels.

“Together with our technological partner, ROSATOM State Corporation, we will evaluate prospects for our plant’s switching to one of the most environmentally-friendly technology of hydrogen production, which enables refineries to greatly reduce their carbon footprint. In the future, this will allow us to replace all traditionally produced hydrogen, generated by methane steam reforming, with green hydrogen, generated via electrolysis in symbiosis with renewable energy sources,” said Rustem Gimaletdinov, Vice President for Oil Refining, Petrochemicals and Gas Processing of PJSC LUKOIL.

“ROSATOM acts as investor, developer and technological partner in hydrogen projects in Russia and abroad. We are happy to offer our cooperation in supplying “turnkey” low-carbon hydrogen to LUKOIL. We are studying possibilities of manufacturing hydrogen at the Romanian refinery by employing electrolysers with production capacity of 10 thousand cubic metres per hour,” noted Evgeny Pakermanov, President of Rusatom Overseas JSC​.​

Green hydrogen production projects have great potential for decarbonizing industrial facilities and make notable contribution to solving the problem of CO2 emissions.

Source: Company Press Release