Lufkin wins RDPCP contract from Petroleum Development Oman

Lufkin Industries has secured a multi-year contract from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) for the delivery of rod driven progressive cavity pumping (RDPCP) systems for the Marmul-Rahab-Thuleilat-Qaharir (Marmul and RTQ) fields in South Oman.

Marmul is an onshore conventional oilfield situated in Block 6, and is operated and owned by PDO.

Discovered in 1956, the Marmul field began production in 1981. According to data from 1983, the stock tank oil initially in place at Marmul was estimated at 2.5 billion barrels.

Lufkin has been tasked with providing high-performance RDPCP equipment, deployment services and production optimisation support.

The awarded contract includes responsibilities for new well installations, workovers, optimisation services and comprehensive life-of-well support at the Marmul and RTQ fields, which are critical components of PDO’s future production goals.

This agreement further cements Lufkin’s long-standing collaboration with PDO in the domain of production optimisation and field operations.

Lufkin CEO Brent Baumann said: “This award reaffirms the strength of our partnership with PDO and our shared commitment to long-term field success.

“From day one, we have focused on delivering not just reliable artificial lift systems, but a broader ecosystem of service, innovation and localisation wrapped in safety that supports Oman’s production goals. We are honoured to continue building on this foundation with Marmul-RTQ.”

Lufkin has installed more than 2,000 rod lift systems in Oman over the past two decades, and is said to have achieved zero non-productive time during new deployments and replacements.

The company also has an average pump run life exceeding 763 days for its progressive cavity pumping systems.

Lukfin Industries international sales and operations vice-president Craig Guillory said: “Our teams have earned trust in the field through consistency, technical excellence and collaboration.

“This win is not only a validation of our past performance but a challenge we are proud to take on. We are committed to delivering the same high standards in Marmul and RTQ that PDO has come to expect from Lufkin.”

Last month, PDO awarded SLB two contracts spanning five years to provide wellheads and artificial lift technologies for Block-6, the largest oil and gas concession in Oman.