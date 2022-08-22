The plant will produce 45 Kg of Green Hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex

L&T commissions Green Hydrogen Plant at its manufacturing complex in Hazira. (Credit: LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, today announced the commissioning of a Green Hydrogen Plant at its AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat.

The plant was inaugurated by Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman – Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The production of Green Hydrogen based on an alkaline electrolysis process has begun today.

The plant will produce 45 Kg of Green Hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex.

The Green Hydrogen Plant is designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800 kW comprising both Alkaline (380 kW) and PEM (420 kW) technologies and will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990kW peak DC capacity and a 500kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). As part of the first phase of the project 380 kW Alkaline electrolyser has been installed, while the 420 kW PEM electrolyser along with solar plant capacity augmentation to 1.6 MW peak DC, will be part of future expansion.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T said: “L&T is at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable solutions that will help meet the energy needs of the future. We are proud that our engineers have set up the Green Hydrogen generation plant at Hazira complex and integrated it with the existing manufacturing shops for use of the green hydrogen.”

He added that “This initiative is in line with L&T’s climate leadership targets of Lakshya-2026 that will help reduce greenhouse gases footprint for us as well as our clients by approximately 300 tonnes/annum. We believe that Green Hydrogen is a promising alternative fuel, and this plant is a testimony that we are committed to creating a greener tomorrow.”

The plant is spread across 3000 sq. meters, and the first phase of the project has been installed, tested, and commissioned. The scope involves the generation of high purity Green Hydrogen (99.99%) and Oxygen, and their captive consumption in the manufacturing shops. A blend of 15% Hydrogen with Natural Gas will be used as a fuel, and oxygen will supplement the existing usage in cutting and welding applications.

To ensure safe operation and production, the plant design incorporates both active and passive safety systems and will be operated through state-of-the-art control systems with remote monitoring functionality. In addition, an integrated data analytics platform designed by L&T will provide insights into the performance of the electrolysers and the overall plant.

As part of its ESG commitments, L&T has pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Making Green Hydrogen an integral part of its clean fuel adoption policy.

L&T’s climate change, energy efficiency and renewable energy programmes are aligned with the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), released by the Government of India. The Company’s programmes are also being aligned to the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ratified by the Government of India during the COP 21 – Paris Agreement.

Source: Company Press Release