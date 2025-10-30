Searcher will use broadband PSDM and FWI technology for the project. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a key role in the high-voltage direct-current (HV DC) offshore wind programme led by TenneT, the transmission system operator for both the Netherlands and Germany.

In partnership with Hitachi Energy, L&T will deliver HVDC converter stations for the project.

This project is designed to expedite the integration of extensive renewable energy sources into the European power grid, especially in the German and Dutch regions of the North Sea.

L&T deputy managing director and president Subramanian Sarma said: “This collaboration is a significant step forward for L&T’s Offshore Wind Business. It not only validates our engineering and project management strengths but also demonstrates our ability to deliver integrated HV DC solutions for large-scale renewable projects.

“We are grateful to TenneT for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to their ambitious North Sea energy transition programme through reliable, world-class execution”.

L&T’s offshore wind segment is supported by multidisciplinary capabilities, strategic partnerships with global industries, and a reliable supplier network, backed by three modular fabrication facilities.

This collaboration strengthens L&T’s role in facilitating the global energy transition with sustainable infrastructure solutions.

L&T chair and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said: “This milestone marks a proud moment for L&T as we deepen our engagement in the global clean energy landscape.

“Partnering with TenneT and Hitachi Energy for this pioneering programme underscores the confidence our customers place in L&T’s growing capability to execute complex, technology-intensive infrastructure projects.

“We thank TenneT for their trust and confidence and remain committed to delivering this development with excellence, safety, and sustainability at its heart.”

