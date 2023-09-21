The well will now be plugged and abandoned as planned. The license partnership consists of Longboat JAPEX Norge AS (20%), OMV Norge AS (40% operator) and INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (40%)

Longboat Energy announces minor gas discovery at Velocette exploration well in Norway. (Credit: Stephen Marrable from Pixabay)

Longboat Energy, an emerging full-cycle E&P company active in Norway and Malaysia, announces a minor discovery at the Velocette (PL1016) exploration well in Norway (Longboat JAPEX Norge AS 20%).

The exploration well 6607/3-1 S encountered hydrocarbons in the primary target in Cretaceous turbidite sands in the Nise formation. The top of the reservoir was reached close to prognosis at a vertical depth of 3348 metres below sea level with 61 meters of high net-to-gross, moderate to very good quality sandstone. Data acquisition indicates a gas column of approximately nine metres in the well.

As the Velocette volumes are at the lower end of pre-drill expectations the discovery is not considered to be commercial in isolation. However, the licence contains numerous other prospects which have been derisked by the presence of gas in good quality reservoir in the Velocette well. The remaining prospectivity has significant size potential in multiple structures and with slightly different trapping geometries. Further assessment of the licence prospectivity together with other opportunities in the area could impact the commercial potential of the licence. High quality data and gas and fluid samples were collected in the exploration well and these will be integrated into the updated prospect evaluations. PL1016 is located within tieback distance from the Equinor operated, producing Aasta Hansteen field (~45 km).

Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat Energy, commented: “Although we are disappointed not to have made a commercial discovery in Velocette, the presence of good quality sandstone reservoir, which was the main pre-drill risk, and the presence of gas is encouraging. There is significant follow-on potential that has been derisked with this result and we will be working with our joint venture partners to mature these opportunities further.”

Source: Company Press Release