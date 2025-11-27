Locksley commences inaugural El Campo drilling programme at Mojave Project, California

The drilling is expected to produce essential geological data to validate Locksley’s exploration model and confirm the extension of mineralisation at depth. Credit: drcmarx/Shutterstock.com.

Locksley Resources has begun its maiden El Campo drilling programme at the Mojave Project in California, marking a key phase in the company’s exploration strategy.

Earthworks contractors have mobilised to the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect, initiating drill site preparations for the five-hole diamond drilling campaign.

This programme aims to assess the down-dip continuity of high-grade rare earth element-bearing breccia zones and shear structures, which have been previously mapped and sampled at surface.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The drilling is expected to produce essential geological data to validate Locksley’s exploration model and confirm the extension of mineralisation at depth.

Situated in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project encompasses more than 491 claims spanning contiguous prospect areas including the North Block, Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect.

Locksley has also announced that following the conclusion of the US Government shutdown, the US Bureau of Land Management has accepted the required reclamation bond for the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM).

The acceptance of this bond fulfils the final condition necessary for the approval of the expanded plan of operations.

With the bond in place, the DAM diamond drilling programme is now fully permitted and ready to proceed, allowing for up to 16 drill-holes totalling approximately 2,300m.

The Mojave Project is home to the historic DAM, which was last in operation in 1937. Demand for antimony is strong due to its vital applications in defence systems, semiconductors and metal alloys, stated the company.

To maximise efficiency and minimise mobilisation costs, the company has planned a sequential drilling campaign at DAM.

Upon completing the REE programme at El Campo, the diamond drill rig will be mobilised directly to the DAM prospect.

This approach ensures a continuous stream of exploration updates and data throughout the first quarter (Q1) and Q2 2026, enabling the company to test the high-grade potential of both strategic commodities.

Locksley Resources managing director and CEO Kerrie Matthews said: “We are finishing 2025 with strong momentum. By commencing operations at El Campo and finalising the bond for DAM, we have effectively opened two fronts for exploration. To maximise efficiency and reduce mobilisation costs, the company has structured a sequential drilling campaign.

“The diamond drill rig at El Campo will mobilise directly to the DAM prospect upon completion of the El Campo REE programme. This ensures a continuous flow of exploration news and data through Q1 and Q2, 2026, testing the high-grade potential of both strategic commodities.”

Earlier this month, Locksley secured a letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the US for potential funding of up to $191m (A$293.11m) for its Mojave Project.