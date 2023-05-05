LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 32 high-grade revenue royalties on mineral properties around the world that support the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the global economy

Lithium Royalty Corp. acquires royalty interest on the Case Lake. (Credit: Possessed Photography on Unsplash)

Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 2.0% Gross Overriding Revenue (GOR) royalty on the Case Lake Lithium Project (“Case Lake Project”) in Ontario, Canada. The project is 100%-owned by Power Metals Corp. (TSX: PWM).

Ernie Ortiz, President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp. commented: “This transaction adds the 32nd royalty to the LRC portfolio, our third since our March 15th, 2023 IPO transaction, and our 13th royalty in Canada. We are pleased to partner with Power Metals Corp. at its prospective Case Lake Project in an established and supportive mining jurisdiction.”

Investment Highlights

Impressive Geology with Renewed Focus on Lithium: In 2022, Power Metals updated its prior cesium-centric approach and is now full speed ahead on its prospective lithium project at Case Lake. The property hosts 6 known pegmatite dykes across a 10 km long trend. The company has reported consistent high grade, coarse grained, spodumene mineralogy close to surface. Drill holes on the Main Dyke include 19 meters at 1.86% Li2O from 7 meters and 15 meters at 1.58% Li2O from 19 meters. Power Metals estimates that mineralization is open in all directions and at depth. The dykes appear to show continuity which will be explored in its 2023 drill campaign.

Funding to Support Large-Scale Work Program: Proceeds from the sale of the royalty will be targeted to an exploration and drilling program at Case Lake. Power Metals recently hired a Vice President of Exploration to lead a 15,000-meter drill campaign, which would represent the largest drill campaign in company history and more than double the amount of cumulative meters drilled on the property.

Experienced Strategic Partner: Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) disclosed in March 2023 that it increased its stake in Power Metals to approximately 10% following its initial investment in December 2022. Winsome Managing Director Chris Evans also joined the board in December 2022. Winsome has an experienced and well-regarded team that is providing technical assistance for the upcoming exploration and drilling programs at Case Lake with the aim of establishing a maiden resource.

Favourable Infrastructure: The Case Lake property is located near established gold mining camps in the Abitibi Greenstone belt. The property has year-round access to road infrastructure, including the Translimit Road that runs through the Northeast corner of the property. Case Lake is approximately 80 km East of Cochrane in northeastern Ontario.

Supporting an Emerging Battery Hub: Ontario is emerging as a destination of choice for all levels of the battery industry. Recently, Volkswagen announced that it plans to invest CAD $7 billion in Ontario, an established and supportive mining jurisdiction that has recently positioned itself as a battery center of excellence with Volkswagen and PowerCo’s recent announcement to build their largest cell factory to-date in St. Thomas, Ontario. Volkswagen is planning a 90GWH battery plant, which LRC estimates could utilize approximately 70,000 tonnes of lithium chemicals. This follows announcements by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution of their plan to invest over CAD $5 billion in Windsor for a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant and Ford’s CAD $1.8 billion investment plan to transform its Oakville Assembly Complex into a Canadian hub of electric vehicle manufacturing.

Source: Company Press Release