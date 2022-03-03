Sampling program over large 2,000m lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) soil anomaly (maximum 194ppm Li) associated with highly prospective pegmatite.

Lithium exploration commences on Coolgardie West project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Lodestar Minerals Limited (“Lodestar” or “the Company”) (ASX:LSR) advises that a program of surface exploration will commence with the objective of confirming a significant, 2km long LCT soil anomaly identified on the 100% owned Coolgardie West project.

A reconnaissance visit in December 2021 observed historic excavations in poorly outcropping pegmatite at the northern end of the LCT anomaly. The anomaly is linear and trends northeast, parallel to the geological layering within the greenstone, suggesting a simple geometry. The pegmatite is not mapped, nor is there any record of pegmatites previously identified within the tenement and Lodestar is believed to be the first operator to specifically target lithium at Coolgardie West. The program will entail field mapping and sampling within the anomaly to confirm the LCT potential.

The Company has engaged contractors to complete a (~500 sample) program of soil geochemistry to in-fill the kilometre-scale +10ppb Au gold anomalies identified by the UFF sampling program. The program is designed to in-fill the anomalies on a 200m by 200m grid and will also extend into untested areas.

The program will also target extensions to the lithium anomaly on the southern margin of the tenement, an area not sampled previously.

Lodestar MD, Bill Clayton, commented “this is one of the more compelling lithium soil anomalies I have seen. The next phase of exploration at Coolgardie West represents an exciting progression designed to provide robust, walk-up drill targets for both lithium and gold that can be rapidly tested on grant of the tenement”.

Source: Company Press Release