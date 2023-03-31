Lime Petroleum is proud to announce that the company has been pre-qualified as an operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS)

Lime Petroleum is pre-qualified as operator in Norway. (Credit: Stephen Marrable from Pixabay)

Lime Petroleum AS (“Lime”) is proud to announce that the company has been pre-qualified as an operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on 28 March 2023, following the completion of a pre-qualification process which started in April 2022.

Mr Lars Hübert, Chief Executive Officer of Lime, said, “The pre-qualification as operator marks an important milestone for Lime, as it is a confirmation that Lime has built a competent organisation for all major functional areas. We have grown from strength to strength over the years, from a pure oil and gas exploration company with partner status, to one with production assets, and now with operator pre-qualification. We aim to expand on this trust and will continue to build a stronger presence on the NCS, actively seeking new opportunities to enhance our asset portfolio. Lime now also looks forward to using this operator status for further value creation.”

