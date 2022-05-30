Lilium has signed an R&D collaboration agreement with lithium technology innovator Livent

Lilium and Livent announce collaboration to advance research and development for high-performance lithium batteries. (Credit: Finnrich from Pixabay)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”), one of the world’s leading producers of lithium products for the battery cell industry, announced today a research and development collaboration agreement.

Lilium and Livent have agreed to collaborate on the advancement of lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells. Collaborating with Livent, a pioneer in lithium technology innovation and a global leader in lithium production for nearly eighty years, is an important step towards securing Lilium’s future access to the high-performance battery cell technology that will power Lilium’s jets.

Livent supplies lithium to many of the world’s premier electric vehicle brands and battery makers. As a fully integrated lithium producer, Livent uses its differentiated technology processes to both source raw lithium and manufacture a range of specialty lithium products in an environmentally responsible, safe and sustainable manner.

Yves Yemsi, Chief Operating Officer at Lilium said, “This collaboration is a milestone in Lilium’s commitment to revolutionize regional air travel. Innovation is at the heart of our mission, and to keep innovating we need to collaborate with the best in the industry. Livent’s unique expertise in lithium production, as well as their commitment to sustainably responsible practices, makes them an ideal partner.”

Marina Yakovleva, Director of Research & Development and New Business Development for Livent said: “The Livent R&D team is excited about the opportunity to work closely with the leading scientists and engineers at Lilium to advance the state of the art in e-mobility and battery technology. Innovation is in the DNA of both companies, as is a shared commitment to advancing electric transportation and sustainability solutions. Together, we hope to drive meaningful progress in realizing the potential of next generation battery technologies and decarbonizing air travel.”

Source: Company Press Release