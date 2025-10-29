Several drill-holes yielded high-grade oxide gold intercepts, with one notable result being 19g/t of gold over a span of 9.1m. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Liberty Gold has announced high-grade oxide gold intercepts from nine infill drill-holes in the Discovery zone of its Black Pine gold project in south-eastern Idaho, US, as part of its ongoing 40,000m feasibility drill programme.

The drill programme is aimed at supporting resource conversion, metallurgical modelling, geotechnical studies and mine design.

The recent results from the planned 35–40 drill-hole programme are intended to enhance confidence in the mineralisation and metallurgical models, especially in areas previously defined by historic drilling.

Notably, drill-hole LBP1171 contains the eighth-highest unmined intercept at Black Pine on a grade-thickness basis.

The upper portion of this intercept validates an extension of the previously mined high-grade shoot in the B Pit area and will be incorporated into the forthcoming feasibility resource model.

The Discovery zone demonstrates continuity of near-surface oxide mineralisation, featuring high-grade domains that extend laterally in multiple directions.

Several drill-holes yielded high-grade oxide gold intercepts, with one notable result being 19 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over a span of 9.1m.

This includes a section with 21.3g/t of gold over 1.5m, all within a broader interval of 1.53g/t of gold over 85.3m in hole LBP1171.

Liberty Gold president and CEO Jon Gilligan said: “While Rangefront expands towards a potential cornerstone starter pit, today’s Discovery zone results reinforce why Black Pine is an exceptional oxide gold system.

“We are drilling thicker-than-expected oxide mineralisation with consistent grade – precisely the type of material required for feasibility conversion. These results reinforce Discovery as a high-margin mining phase with strong leach performance and clear potential to add ounces to the resource.”

At present, one core drill rig and three reverse circulation drill rigs are operational within the Discovery and Rangefront zones, with further assay results pending.

A geotechnical rig is scheduled to arrive in early November to carry out soil engineering works.

Liberty Gold intends to advance open-pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin region of the US, an area renowned for expansive gold projects that are perfectly suited to open-pit mining operations.