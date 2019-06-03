The solar facility is the first energy development project for Lendlease in California.

Image: Lendlease signs PPA with SMUD for 160MW Californian solar plant. Photo: Courtesy of Patrick Moore/FreeImages.co.

Lendlease Energy Development has signed a 30-year power purchase agreement with Sacramento County Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to supply power from the yet-to-be constructed 160MW Rancho Seco Solar II project.

The is the first energy development project for Lendlease in California. It will be located on the premises of the decommissioned Rancho Seco Nuclear Generation Station site. And, the solar plant is claimed to be the largest facility in Sacramento County.

Construction of the solar project is expected to begin later this year and is scheduled for the completion next year.

Lendlease Energy Development vice president Mark Rostafin said: “This project demonstrates the substantial opportunity for beneficial reuse of existing infrastructure and serves as a template for redeveloping decommissioned assets.

“We are building a portfolio of market-leading renewable power facilities across the country and are especially enthusiastic about executing our first project in California.”

The solar plant is part of Lendlease’s project pipeline which exceeds over 2GW

Lendlease Energy Development general manager Craig Carson said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with one of the largest community-owned municipal power suppliers in the country and to help them achieve their renewable energy goals.

“Lendlease is focused on developing unique and innovative energy projects to meet our customer’s needs.”

The Australian company earlier developed, built and transferred ownership of the 60-acre Cooperative Solar Far One facility in Clark County in Kentucky. Currently, it has started construction of the $150m (£118m) Island Palm Communities Energy Services Project in Hawaii, which is an energy modernization and security project to power 5,800 military homes.

The company is also involved in development of the 200MW Fort Bend Solar near Houston, Texas and has signed PPAs for 20MW solar facility located in the town of Wallingford, Connecticut.

Founded in 1923, SMUD is considered to be the sixth largest community-owned utility in the US.