Pan Am is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America

Legacy Lithium Announces Investment in Pan American Energy. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Legacy Lithium Corp. (the “Company” or “Legacy”) is pleased to announce that it has invested C$1,000,000 in Pan American Energy Corp. (“Pan Am”) pursuant to the first tranche of Pan Am’s private placement, pursuant to which Pan Am raised gross proceeds of C$2,595,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Pursuant to the Company’s investment in the Private Placement (the “Investment”), the Company received 2,500,000 units of Pan Am (each, a “Unit”), with each Unit comprised of one common share of Pan Am (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant of Pan Am entitling the holder to acquire one Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.55 per Warrant Share until November 10, 2025. All securities issued to the Company pursuant to the Investment are subject to a statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, expiring on March 11, 2024.

Pan Am is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America. Pan Am executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, located 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. Pan Am has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA. The Company was “spun-out” from Pan Am on April 21, 2023. Pan Am intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement for general and administrative expenditures, investor awareness and promotional expenditures and general working capital purposes.

The investment was unanimously approved by the independent directors of the Company, with Jason Latkowcer (who is the CEO of Pan Am) abstaining. Pursuant to the Investment, the Company invested a portion of the cash proceeds received from the Company’s sale of the Green Energy Property to Anson Resources Limited with the expectation of receiving a return on this capital while the Company evaluates various strategic transactions and opportunities to advance its business interests and generate value for shareholders.

Source: Company Press Release