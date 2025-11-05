The Lucky Strike gold deposit has an MRE of 1.27mt at 1.95g/t of gold for 79,600oz. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

West Australian exploration company Lefroy Exploration has secured all final mining and environmental approvals for its Lucky Strike gold project.

Approval for the Lucky Strike mine includes a Mine Development and Closure Plan (MDCP) from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE), along with a clearing permit for mining tenement M25/366.

BML Ventures, the project’s profit-sharing partner, will begin site clearing and pre-strip activities in November.

The Kalgoorlie-based mining contractor, which has experience in developing and operating open-pit gold mines, will coordinate mining, operational and management activities at Lucky Strike.

The project is fast tracked, with the first ore scheduled for toll treatment at FMR Investments’ Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie in February 2026.

BML will pre-fund and coordinate all pre-mining, capital and operational expenses, allowing Lefroy Exploration to maintain a strong cash position until profit share distribution, which is anticipated within the first half of 2026.

The Lucky Strike gold deposit has a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 1.27 million tonnes (mt) at 1.95 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold for 79,600oz.

This includes 700,000 tonnes (t) at 1.93g/t of gold for 43,400oz in the indicated category and 570,000t at 1.97g/t of gold for 36,200oz in the inferred category.

Lefroy CEO Graeme Gribbin said: “The acceptance by the DMPE of the Mine Development and Closure Plan represents the final major approval for the project, paving the way for earthworks to commence at Lucky Strike. With BML now overseeing all on-site activities, first toll milling of ore is scheduled for February 2026.

“Exposed to the current buoyant gold market, this truly represents the most exciting period for Lefroy shareholders, as the company advances towards being first-time gold producers, unlocking real value and setting the stage for a strong profitable 2026 and beyond.”

Lefroy Exploration is focused on developing its flagship Lefroy project, a contiguous land package of 635km² in the heart of Kalgoorlie and Kambalda gold and nickel mining districts, as well as the Lake Johnston project, located 120km west of Norseman.

Earlier in June, Lefroy Exploration secured its first toll milling agreement for processing ore from the Lucky Strike gold project.