Lefroy begins gold production at Lucky Strike Mine

The Lucky Strike Gold Deposit has an MRE of 1.27mt at 1.95g/t gold. Credit: in the viewfinder/Shutterstock.com.

Lefroy Exploration has started initial production at the Lucky Strike Gold Mine near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The company has shipped its first three gold doré bars to the Perth Mint Refinery, where they will undergo final refining.

These bars have a combined weight of 27.2kg, equating to an estimated total of 584oz of gold.

The current toll milling campaign for the Lucky Strike Gold Mine is in progress at the FMR Greenfields plant in Coolgardie and is expected to conclude by the end of February.

Additional ore reserves are stationed at both the Lucky Strike and mill run of mine pads ready for processing.

Lefroy is working with its profit share partner, BML Ventures, to negotiate further toll milling capacity for the project.

The company expects to release more details on these negotiations soon.

The Lucky Strike Gold Deposit has a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 1.27 million tonnes (mt) at 1.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, translating to around 79,600oz.

This includes an indicated resource of 700,000t at 1.93g/t, amounting to 43,400oz, and an inferred resource of 570,000t at 1.97g/t, totalling 36,200oz.

Lefroy CEO Graeme Gribbin said: “Production of our first gold doré bars from the Lucky Strike Gold Project is a culmination of ten years’ hard work by past and present Lefroy employees and management, from early exploration efforts, formulation of the first mineral resource estimate, through to more recent collaborations with BML ventures to facilitate funding and commencement of first production.

“Together with past and present shareholders and investors of Lefroy, whose funding and support have made this possible, I am pleased that the company is now on the brink of delivering significant value to current shareholders, not just from Lucky Strike but through realising value from our one-million-ounce gold resource base across the broader Lefroy Project.”

In November 2025, Lefroy secured all final mining and environmental approvals for its Lucky Strike gold project.