The project will have a capacity of 1GW. Credit: Fluence/GlobeNewswire.

LEAG Clean Power and Fluence Energy have announced plans to construct Europe’s largest battery energy storage system project, the GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000, in Jänschwalde, Germany.

The project will have a capacity of 1GW and will deploy Smartstack, Fluence’s advanced energy storage solution.

LEAG Clean Power integrates solar photovoltaic and wind energy systems with flexible power plants and large-scale storage facilities across the Lusatian energy region and other locations in Germany. This integrated approach is known as the GigawattFactory.

LEAG Group CEO Adi Roesch said: “With this project, we are igniting another growth engine for our GigawattFactory. By constructing gigascale storage facilities, we are addressing one of the biggest challenges of the energy transition: the constant availability of energy regardless of the availability of renewable energies.

“The key to the energy system of the future lies in a combination of renewable energies, storage facilities that can be used as needed, and flexible power plants.”

The GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 project is built to deliver essential grid services, enable efficient energy trading, strengthen Germany’s energy security, and accelerate the country’s energy transition.

Fluence president and CEO Julian Nebreda said: “We are proud to partner on a project of this scale and importance and congratulate LEAG Clean Power on this milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe.

“This flagship project demonstrates that when expertise, vision, and courage come together, a major transformation is possible. Together, we can transform the energy system and thus the foundation of our economy and our everyday lives.”

The German government has reaffirmed that energy storage is essential for maintaining a secure, affordable, and sustainable power system.

The collaboration between LEAG and Fluence aims to enhance system stability and support the large-scale integration of renewable energy.