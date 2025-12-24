Larvotto commences underground development at Hillgrove project in NSW

Larvotto anticipates starting antimony and gold production at the Hillgrove project in 2026. Credit: BJP7images/Shutterstock.com.

Larvotto Resources has announced that PYBAR Mining Services arrived on-site and begun underground development at Hillgrove antimony-gold project situated in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The Hillgrove project, wholly owned by Larvotto, lies 23km east of Armidale, with access to major highways, rail links, and regional airports.

The development work covers decline and lateral development, rehabilitation activities, ground support installation, and haulage.

Initial works are underway at the Metz zone, with plans to transition to the Garibaldi zone.

PYBAR is providing a full-service underground development solution, encompassing equipment, workforce, and statutory supervision under its established “Safety and Health Management System”.

The development programme represents roughly 20km underground workings scheduled over an initial four-year period.

This comes on top of existing underground mine development, including ore already prepared and is awaiting stoping.

The initiative is a critical step for restarting underground mining and supplying ore to the processing plant.

Larvotto managing director Ron Heeks said: “Having PYBAR on-site and with underground development activities now underway is one of the final requirements to bring the Hillgrove Project back into production. We are delighted with the process and how PYBAR have integrated into the site team, with now over 70 Larvotto employees on-site and 80 thirdparty, as we are now firmly in execution mode.

“It has been an incredibly busy 2025, having achieved many financial, technical and project milestones and now turning our full focus on exploration and site development, to increase our resources and bring the project back into production next year.”

Larvotto anticipates starting antimony and gold production at the Hillgrove project in 2026.

Last month, Larvotto appointed PYBAR as underground development contractor for its Hillgrove antimony-gold project.