The field is estimated to hold potential reserves of around 1tcf of gas. Credit: MR.Zanis/Shutterstock.com.

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), has announced a new natural discovery in the Al-Jazah offshore natural gas field.

The Minagish formation in Kuwait achieved the highest production rate from a vertical well in the country’s history.

This is part of KOC’s ongoing efforts to develop hydrocarbon resources.

As per a statement released by KPC to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, this discovery follows other offshore exploration successes including the Nokhatha field discovery last year and the Julaiah field early this year.

Initial tests at the Jazah-1 well indicate production exceeding 29 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of natural gas.

The reservoir features low carbon dioxide levels, without any hydrogen sulphide or associated water, giving it a unique environmental and technical profile.

With around 40km2 of preliminary area, the field is estimated to hold potential reserves of around one trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, which may increase with further exploration in surrounding areas.

Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation chairman Tariq Al-Roumi said that the discovery is a strategic milestone that aligns with KPC and KOC’s 2040 vision to bolster national energy security and production capacity.

He added that efforts are under way to speed up the development of offshore fields and integrate them into the production system.

Kuwait is the fifth-largest producer in OPEC, currently producing approximately 2.52 million barrels per day (mbbl/d) of oil, with plans to increase its production capacity to 4mbbl/d by 2035, reported Bloomberg.

In July last year, KOC announced the discovery of light oil and associated gas in the offshore Al-Nokhatha field, located east of Kuwait’s Failaka Island.

The Al-Nokhatha well currently produces approximately 2,800 barrels of light oil and 7mcf of associated gas daily.

Last month, Al-Roumi, announced that the country’s crude oil production capacity reached 3.2mbbl/d, the highest level in more than a decade.