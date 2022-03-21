Elandsfontein commenced plant commissioning in Q4 2021 and has achieved a concentrate grade of 31% P2O5, in line with management expectations

Kropz announces first production from Elandsfontein operation. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Kropz, an emerging African phosphate producer and developer, is pleased to announce first production of phosphate rock concentrate (“Concentrate”), from its Elandsfontein operation in South Africa.

Elandsfontein commenced plant commissioning in Q4 2021 and has achieved a concentrate grade of 31% P2O5, in line with management expectations. Concentrate samples will now be prepared for shipment to a number of potential buyers to confirm product specifications. Sales to smaller local customers in South Africa will commence in late March 2022.

The focus at Elandsfontein now shifts to increasing ramp-up of operations to achieve nameplate capacity and enable the first commercial large scale shipment of Concentrate while optimising process recoveries.

All the required reagents have been received on site for the commissioning and initial ramp-up activities. Full production capacity is expected by early Q4 2022.

The phosphate rock market remains strong and has shown good interest in Elandsfontein’s low cadmium Concentrate.

Mark Summers, CEO of Kropz, commented: “We are delighted to have reached this significant production milestone for the Company. The interest that we are receiving from the market and industry is positive. We look forward to providing further updates as we optimise processing recoveries and make our first bulk sales.”

The Company will provide further updates on the Elandsfontein production in due course.

Source: Company Press Release