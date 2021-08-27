Kootenay Silver is an exploration company engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada

Kootenay Silver reports discovery of a potential new high-grade zone. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay.)

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the “Company” or “Kootenay”) is pleased to report the discovery of a potential new high-grade zone known as the East Block within the Columba Silver Project, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. During expansion drilling east of the JZ Zone as part of the 2021 phase 3 drill program, Hole CDH-21-101 returned results indicative of high-grade areas on the Property seen in the F, B and D Veins and JZ zone. Phase 3 drilling is complete with 12 holes from the JZ Trap area, B and D Veins that remain to be reported. Further results will be released once final assays are received.

Jim McDonald, CEO & President, states “Congratulations to our team for the outstanding geologic work leading to an exciting new area with high grade silver potential. This extension to the Columba veining occurs under the surface of an area which appears to be barren and adds to the numerous other high-grade zones and potential identified to date. We look forward to further testing of this exciting new area.

Mapping by Kootenay’s geological team recognized that the Columba vein system continues further east across a fault which puts the system slightly deeper than previously considered. Five holes were drilled into this block to see if the narrow structures at surface with weak silver content contained significant quartz veining with grade deeper down. This is a pattern associated with several other veins found throughout the property. The deeper of the five holes hit high grade silver over 1,000 gpt indicating the East Block follows the mineral pattern confirmed elsewhere on the property where silver grades improve with depth. Four of the five drill holes hit silver mineralization, indicating good potential for expanding the size of the high-grade East Block area at Columba. Mapping showed a strike extension of 350 to 500 meters in four different parallel structures.

Additional drilling is required in the East Block to confirm the presence of a high-grade deposit. However, there is opportunity to significantly expand the size of the Project’s impressive potential in a new and previously untouched area.

Source: Company Press Release