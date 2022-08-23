The Port bulk handling facility and associated infrastructure provides a definitive export route for the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project

Shire of Derby/West Kimberley Shire President Mr Geoff Haerewa (centre) and representatives of Kimberley Mineral Sands. (Credit: Sheffield Resources Limited)

Sheffield Resources Limited (“Sheffield” or “the Company”) (ASX: SFX) is pleased to advise that Kimberley Mineral Sands Pty Ltd (KMS) has executed a long term port access agreement (Agreement) with the Shire of Derby/West Kimberley, supporting the future export of product from the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project (Thunderbird) in northern Western Australia.

The Agreement spans a minimum period through to mid-2040 and provides KMS with long term access to port infrastructure and a bulk handling facility at the Port of Derby. Infrastructure at the Port of Derby was previously used for the export of base metal concentrates and is suited to the export of mineral sands products. The Agreement is subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals and KMS providing a relevant notice toward the development of Thunderbird.

Sheffield Resources Executive Chair, Mr Bruce Griffin said, “We welcome the support from the Shire of Derby/West Kimberley in establishing this agreement with Kimberley Mineral Sands, which enables the export of products from Thunderbird via Derby. Construction activities at Thunderbird are advancing rapidly and the project remains on track for first production in early 2024.”

Source: Company Press Release