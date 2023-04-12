GE Power Conversion will provide integrated electrical modules, including medium voltage and low voltage switchboards, motor control centres (MCCs), and high-power transformers and UPS for P80 and P-83 vessels

Keppel selects GE to provide electrical modules for two Petrobras vessels. (Credit: Shaah Shahidh on Unsplash)

Keppel Shipyard, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine, has awarded GE Power Conversion a contract for the design, supply, and delivery of electrical modules for two Petrobras vessels.

The two Petrobras floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, dubbed P-80 and P-83, will be used for energy production offshore Brazil.

GE Power Conversion will provide integrated electrical modules, which deliver all the distributed energy to power the entire FPSO operations and equipment that controls the vessel.

The scope of the supply includes medium voltage and low voltage switchboards, motor control centres (MCCs), and high-power transformers and UPS for P80 and P-83 vessels.

GE Power Conversion will deliver engineering, project management and commissioning of P-80 and P-83 vessels through its Asia team based in Singapore.

The company’s LATAM team will also provide local engineering, project management and supply chain services from Belo Horizonte to support local content in Brazilian projects.

The Brazilian team has gained expertise during the previous delivery of electrical modules to six of Petrobras’ FPSOs operating in the pre-salt area, including P-75 and P-77 in the Búzios field.

GE Power Conversion president and CEO Philippe Piron said: “The world’s offshore energy production market continues to grow and partnerships such as the one we have entered into with Keppel Shipyard Limited demonstrate GE Power Conversion’s position as a global player.

“GE is committed to the Asia market and will continue to strengthen our presence in the region to enable us to better serve customers who are based there.

“GE Power Conversion is proud to be alongside our customers as the global offshore industry continues to evolve and to be supporting them in delivering on energy efficiency and electrification as part of maritime and energy sector transition.”

GE Power Conversion, a part of GE Vernova, is engaged in designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies to advance the energy transition across marine, energy and industrial applications.