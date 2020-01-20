Keppel Seghers will be responsible to provide the core equipment, design, and technical services for the facility’s air-cooled grate and vertical boiler

Keppel Seghers wins contract to supply technology solutions for waste-to-energy plants in India. (Credit: Pixabay/RitaE)

Keppel Seghers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure has been awarded a contract by Abellon Clean Energy to provide waste-to-energy (WTE) technology and services worth over €12m ($13.3m).

Under the contract, Keppel Seghers will be responsible to provide the core equipment, design, and technical services for the facility’s air-cooled grate and vertical boiler.

The air-cooled grate and vertical boiler are designed to achieve efficient energy recovery and operational reliability.

Upon completion, the facility is expected to have a capacity to reduce the volume of waste that goes to landfills by more than 90%.

Keppel Infrastructure CEO Ong Tiong Guan said: “The amount of waste being generated by communities worldwide has been rising in tandem with rapid urbanisation and this is a challenge that has to be tackled responsibly.

“Modern waste-to-energy plants have proven to be an effective strategy to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

“Having successfully implemented over 100 WTE projects around the world, we look forward to delivering Keppel Seghers’ proven WTE technology that will contribute to the State of Gujarat achieving its waste management goals.”

Based in Gujarat, India, Abellon Clean Energy is a major player in the waste-to-energy sector in India.

Keppel Seghers is a major provider of comprehensive environmental solutions, with expertise in consultancy, design and engineering, technology development, construction, operation and maintenance of plants and facilities.

In December, Keppel Seghers signed deal to acquire Zerowaste Asia

In December last year, Keppel Seghers signed an agreement with the Zerowaste Asia group of companies (Zerowaste Asia) to acquire an 18.18% stake in Zerowaste Asia for S$5m ($3.6m).

Zerowaste Asia, a Singapore-based company, offers one-stop environmental solutions in industrial waste and wastewater treatment.

The company’s solutions are expected to complement Keppel Seghers’ portfolio of solutions by offering further treatment to extract heavy metals and pollutants from incineration fly ash and bottom ash, enabling further reuse of the ash instead of being landfilled.