KBR awarded contract to support Nigeria’s future energy ambitions. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has announced it will be supporting the development of Nigeria’s first ever Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility, enabling economic growth and sustainability of the country’s future energy supplies.

The award, by UTM Offshore Limited, builds on over 40 years of KBR’s continuous LNG experience and depth of FLNG capabilities. Acting as Owner’s Engineers, KBR will be responsible for a multi-disciplined due diligence review of the Pre-Front End Engineering Design, being completed by Japanese engineering company JGC.

UTM Offshore is leading the development of the 1.2 million tonnes per annum FLNG facility in collaboration with LNG Investment Management Services, a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

“Through our highly experienced team, rich history in LNG and clear focus on shaping sustainable solutions that support effective energy transition and carbon footprint reduction, we’re excited by the opportunity to support UTM Offshore and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to drive Nigeria’s wider energy ambitions,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President – Sustainable Technology Solutions.

As a lower carbon fuel and potential means to monetize flared gas, LNG is key in the progressive drive toward energy transition and a lower carbon future. This project will support the vision of UTM Offshore to contribute to decarbonization in Nigeria through gas monetization.

Source: Company Press Release