Drilling in 2026 targeted structural locations identified from a geological model using drilling data, geophysics and fluid studies. Credit: Parilaw/Shutterstock.com.

K2 Gold has completed its 2026 reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Si2 Gold Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, US, situated within the Walker Lane Trend.

The campaign involved eight drill-holes covering a total of 3,871m across five areas of interest (AOI) at Si2 Gold.

This marks K2 Gold’s inaugural exploration at the AOI3, AOI4 and AOI5 target areas, extending exploration activities beyond the previously investigated southern targets.

Each drilling operation encountered extensive low-sulphidation epithermal alteration, quartz veining and broad zones of adularia flooding, indicating a conducive environment for gold and potential silver mineralisation.

However, assay results are pending and will be published once they have been compiled and interpreted.

The 2026 drilling programme aimed to assess structural targets derived from a comprehensive geological model that incorporates datasets such as drilling data, fluid inclusion studies, geophysics, alteration mineralogy and structural interpretation.

Earlier exploration indicated that previous drills only reached the upper levels of the hydrothermal system above the boiling zone, with higher-grade deposits potentially existing below this level.

At the Southern Rhyolite Dome (AOI1 and AOI2), the southernmost drilled target area at Si2, four holes totalling 1,853m were drilled.

In AOI3, one hole was drilled to a depth of 475.49m in an area believed to represent a large structural corridor extending north-east from the Southern Rhyolite Dome.

The AOI4 target presented a steeply north-west-dipping zone of strong steam-heated alunite-kaolinite alteration within dacite over 600m along its surface.

One hole drilled to 537.97m intersected a downdip extension of this alteration zone before encountering illite-pyrite-silica-adularia altered rhyolite.

At AOI5 near the northern alteration footprint at Si2, two holes totalling 1,004.32m sought to explore a series of breccias and veinlets observable at surface levels. Both holes encountered significant silica-cemented breccia and notable alteration.

The company has sent samples from the drilling programme for laboratory analysis, with results anticipated in due course.

This project shares several characteristics with AngloGold Ashanti’s Arthur Project.

K2 Gold president and CEO Anthony Margarit said: “The completion of our 2026 drill programme marks an exciting advancement in the evolution of testing the Si2 epithermal system, which we have verified from previous drilling to be a gold-bearing system.

“This phase of drilling tested a model inspired by a deep technical dive targeting the ‘boiling zone’ of the system, which could potentially host significant grades and volume of gold.”

K2 Gold commenced drilling operations at the Si2 Gold Project in January 2026.