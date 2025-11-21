Jubilee Metals reports 65% increase in copper production 

High-grade copper ore deliveries from the Molefe mine to Sable began in September. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

Zambia-focused Jubilee Metals has reported a 65% increase in copper production to 938 tonnes (t) for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year (Q1 FY2026) ended 30 September 2025, compared to 568t in Q4 FY2025.

Most of this production came from copper concentrate produced by the Roan concentrator, which processed third party-acquired ore for refining at the Sable refinery.

High-grade copper ore deliveries from the Molefe mine to Sable began in September, further supporting production growth.

The Roan concentrator produced 917t of copper contained in concentrate, benefitting from a stable power supply and reliable third-party ore quality.

Following the expansion of Pit 2, the Molefe mine delivered 1,122t of ore to Sable in the quarter.

Production at Molefe continued to ramp up, meeting the target of 3,500t of high-grade ore delivered in October and aiming for 4,500t by the end of November.

The company aims to deliver 8,500t of high-grade ore in Q2, subject to the impact of seasonal rains.

Lower-grade ore, grading at 0.7% copper, continues to be stockpiled at the site, with volumes exceeding two million tonnes by the end of the quarter and growing at a rate of around 70,000t per month.

Jubilee Metals also reported 215 lost-time-injury-free days during the quarter.

Jubilee has updated its full-year 2026 copper unit production guidance to a range of 4,500–5,100t, contingent on the extent of the rainy season’s impact on operations.

Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer said: “With both Roan and Sable processing plants now fully operational, and the Molefe open-pit copper mine expanding successfully, our copper business is stabilising ahead of a new phase of growth. Jubilee still possesses the optionality to increase throughput further through both increased processing of historical tailings material and the introduction of the new Roan front-end, although these will only be considered after the rainy season.

“The focus for the remainder of FY2026 remains firmly on driving our copper strategy via our Three-Pillar Strategy and ensuring stability in the operations in the country including key items such as feed rate, yields and cost control for our operations.”

In August 2024, Jubilee Metals reported the first production of copper concentrate from the front-end module at its Roan concentrator plant.