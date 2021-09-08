The Project aims to construct and operate offshore wind farms with a maximum output capacity of 299,500 kW in the offshore Enoshima, Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefectur

JRE and wpd to conduct joint enterprise in Saikai Enoshima Offshore Wind Power Project. (Credit: wpd AG group)

Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (“JRE”; headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo) and wpd AG group (“wpd”, headquartered in Bremen, Germany) announce that they have agreed that wpd will invest and co-develop the Saikai Enoshima Offshore Wind Power Project (the “Project”) being developed by JRE.

The Project aims to construct and operate offshore wind farms with a maximum output capacity of 299,500 kW in the offshore Enoshima, Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture. JRE is currently conducting a range of studies, including environmental impact assessments, while holding dialogue with the local community and other stakeholders.

In July last year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) designated the planned project area as one of “promising four sea areas for which preparations for organizing the council and other actions will start“ under the Act on Promoting the Utilization of Sea Areas for the Development of Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facilities. Currently a council is established toward designation as a project target area.

JRE and wpd believe that the partnership of the two companies, which are actively working to advance their respective renewable energy businesses, will further enhance the Project’s feasibility by utilizing their respective knowledge related to development and operation of the power generation business as well as the managerial resources, in addition to constructing a framework for ensuring stable power supply while maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the local community and other stakeholders.

Source: Company Press Release