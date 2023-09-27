The company offers comprehensive mining services to major coal producers, boasting a workforce of over 11,500 employees and a fleet of more than 3,500 heavy-duty machines

PUMA members with JOUAV CW-007 in the Tabang Coal mining mapping task

In the heart of Indonesia’s mining industry, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (PT BUMA) has achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully integrating the JOUAV CW-007 VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing Fixed-Wing UAV) into its coal mining mapping workflow. This strategic decision has garnered considerable attention within the mining sector and is poised to set a new standard.

Exploring PT BUMA

Since its inception in 1998, PT BUMA has played a pivotal role in Indonesia’s mining landscape. The company offers comprehensive mining services to major coal producers, boasting a workforce of over 11,500 employees and a fleet of more than 3,500 heavy-duty machines. Renowned for its exceptional quality of service and a pristine reputation, PT BUMA has solidified its position as one of Indonesia’s largest coal mining contractors.

However, the sheer expanse of their mining territory in Tabang, East Borneo, encompassing a staggering 13.7 square kilometers, necessitates rigorous weekly surveying and data collection.

Tackling Challenges

PT BUMA encountered a significant obstacle in the form of inefficiencies and time-consuming processes associated with traditional multi-rotor drones used for surveying vast coal mining areas. This limitation hampered their ability to respond swiftly to operational changes and adversely impacted overall productivity. Additionally, the unforgiving terrain of coal mining areas demanded a UAV capable of autonomously navigating complex landscapes.

Agustinus W.R, Chief Surveyor at PT BUMA, emphasizes, “We previously relied on DJI drones for data collection, but these proved inadequate for efficiently covering extensive pit areas. Recognizing the urgent need for a faster and more efficient solution, we embarked on a quest for a better alternative.”

From 5 Days to 90 Minutes

After nearly a year of thorough evaluation and search, PT BUMA opted for the JOUAV CW-007 VTOL drone – a decision that has heralded a transformative era in PT BUMA’s mapping operations.

The CW-007 accomplished the mapping of the entire mine in just 90 minutes, divided into two flights, cruising at an impressive speed of 20-21 meters per second. Equipped with the CA-103 camera, the CW-007 captured 615 high-resolution images, providing comprehensive coverage of the mining area and supplying invaluable data for mining operations.

Agustinus remarks, “Prior to introducing the JOUAV, surveying a mining site was a time-consuming ordeal, often taking up to 5 days. With the CW-007, we can now cover the entire area in just 90 minutes. The unmatched speed and efficiency allow us to focus on the critical aspects of our mining operations.”

Fully Autonomous Flight and VTOL Capability

The CW-007’s ability for fully autonomous takeoff and landing offers numerous advantages to PT BUMA. It enhances safety in the challenging terrain of Tabang, East Borneo, by reducing human risk in a complex environment.

Furthermore, its vertical take-off and landing capability make it suitable for operations in confined spaces, enabling missions even on the edges of cliffs or within narrow canyons.

Moreover, the CW-007 can be operated by a single individual, a vital feature for mining locations often situated in remote or hazardous areas. This operational simplicity reduces personnel costs and associated risks. Swift disassembly and assembly without specialized tools expedite deployment, ensuring rapid transitions between different locations and tasks.

Precision in Mapping Data

Precision is of paramount importance in mining projects, particularly within the coal mining sector. The CW-007, equipped with a CA-103 camera boasting an impressive 61.0-megapixel resolution and a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor, excels in capturing intricate details, guaranteeing high accuracy in mapping data.

Agustinus’s team strategically placed 10 Ground Control Points (GCPs) for calibration and data adjustment. An analysis of these GCPs revealed minimal errors, confirming the consistency of mapping data with real-world coordinates.

The UAS’s comprehensive coverage and data quality were evident in 608 camera stations, 660,893 connections, and 2,142,840 projections, boasting a minuscule reprojection error of 0.396 pixels. This high precision allows PT BUMA to place unwavering trust in the captured data.

Application of Digital Elevation Modeling (DEM)

PT BUMA harnessed the high-resolution imagery captured by the CW-007 to generate a Digital Elevation Model (DEM). This model provides intricate terrain data, including slope, elevation, and potential hazards, empowering the company to make data-driven decisions aimed at improving mining processes, mitigating risks, and enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Agustinus underscores the significance of this achievement, stating, “Our mining operations hinge on data accuracy, and the JOUAV CW-007 and CA-103 cameras have exceeded our expectations. The detailed DEMs derived from this data enable us to identify potential hazards and make informed decisions, ensuring workforce safety and optimizing mining processes.”

User-Friendly Software Support

The seamless operation of the CW-007 owes much to the user-friendly CW Commander software. Its rapid flight plan adjustments empower PT BUMA’s team to respond swiftly to dynamic conditions, ensuring uninterrupted data collection even in challenging situations. The UAV’s straightforward assembly and operation were facilitated by comprehensive training and unwavering support from JOUAV experts.

Agustinus elaborates, “The CW-007 has been a complete game-changer, with the remote command feature of the CW Commander software making data collection a breeze.”

A Smooth Transition with Comprehensive Support

While there were initial challenges during the transition, including telemetry signal interference and camera malfunctions in the mining environment, these hurdles were promptly overcome with support from JOUAV’s team of vendors and their dedicated support team.

Agustinus reflects, “We encountered some initial challenges, but the support from JOUAV has been exceptional. They were responsive, empathetic, and tirelessly worked to ensure we could harness the full potential of the CW-007.”

In Conclusion

The introduction of the JOUAV CW-007 VTOL UAV has ushered in an unprecedented era of mapping efficiency for PT BUMA. Its fully autonomous flight capabilities, vertical take-off and landing functionality, high-precision mapping, and user-friendly software support represent a transformative innovation for Indonesia’s coal mining industry.

PT BUMA has already witnessed significant strides in data-driven decision-making, safety enhancements, and increased productivity. The company eagerly anticipates further collaboration with JOUAV to continue advancing the industry.

Agustinus concludes emphatically, “We give JOUAV 5 stars! Their training was\ exemplary, and their unwavering support during technical challenges was outstanding. They truly understand our needs as a mining company and have been a dependable partner throughout our journey.”

